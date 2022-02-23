DAVENPORT - Lincoln County is now one of 26 local governments to have banned an income tax. Recently, Lincoln County adopted resolutions opposing a local income tax.
Currently, there are at least 11 counties (Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Cowlitz, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, Lincoln, Spokane, and Yakima) and 15 cities (Battle Ground, Benton City, DuPont, Grand Coulee, Granger, Kennewick, Longview, Moses Lake, Pasco, Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, West Richland and Yakima) with local income tax bans.
Supporters of the ban say it’s a benefit to employers and employees.
Local governments are passing the income tax ban after a 2019 state appeals court ruling that opened the door to a flat 1% local income tax. A bill has been filed for the 2022 legislation session that would authorize local governments to impose a graduated income tax.