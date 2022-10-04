HARRINGTON — Deputies in Lincoln County are looking for a man they say made lewd comments at a teenager before chasing the teen.
The incident occurred south of the town of Harrington on Coal Coulee Road at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies say a man driving a white, single cab pickup truck approached the teen, who was on foot. The man reportedly made lewd remarks before chasing after the teen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are still gathering additional details on the incident.
The suspect involved is described as a white man about 50-60 years old, with gray/white short hair and balding on top.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501.