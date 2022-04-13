DAVENPORT - After four terms as sheriff and 32 years in law enforcement, the sun will soon set on Wade Magers’ time as leader of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, the esteemed lawman announced his decision to step down at the end of his fourth term. Magers says he wants to retire from working, overall.
Magers spent his entire law enforcement career with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after being hired on as a patrol deputy in 1990. In 1999, Magers was promoted to become Lincoln County’s undersheriff. In 2006, Magers was elected as Lincoln County’s Sheriff. Magers is currently one of the longest serving sheriffs in the state of Washington at 16 years and is the longest serving lawman in Lincoln County history.
“I have enjoyed seeing our office grow and improve in so many areas over the past 32 years. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made in technology, which is necessary to assist dispatch, corrections and road deputies to safely, efficiently and effectively perform their duties. It has been difficult at times, from a budget stand point, due to the limited funding in our rural county,” Magers wrote.
“We have worked hard securing grants, contracting jail services, streamlining duties and we have found other revenue sources to fund needed equipment, hardware, software, and safety gear. Just this past year, we have been awarded grants to fund new body cameras, tasers, and other non-lethal devices. We have replaced an aging 9-1-1 phone system, the Law and EMS radio system in dispatch, implemented Text-2-911, and purchased a digital fingerprint machine for the jail. All these projects required very little funding from the county and have been newly purchased in the past 12 months. This would not be possible without a great administrative team. I can say I have a great command staff with extensive experience and leadership who have helped me succeed,” Magers added.
“I can’t thank my team enough for all their hard work and dedication. I know our county is in great hands with our next generation of public servants, who will keep Lincoln County one of the safest places to live in the country. I would like to recognize our volunteer groups, including the Sheriff’s Posse, Lincoln County Pet Network and HAM Radio volunteers who have helped me in countless wildland fires, search and rescue calls and have served honorably behind the scenes. It has been an honor to work with all of our Lincoln County Fire and EMS personnel as well the L.C.O.M.M board. You are all a class act!"
The 55-year-old could be replaced by Andrew Manke or Brian Telford, the two known candidates that are vying for the sheriff’s seat in Lincoln County.