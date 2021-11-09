DAVENPORT - Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers isn’t shy about his thoughts about welcoming those who feel they’ve been wronged by their cities, counties and communities out west. Magers openly expresses his desire to hire qualified candidates who are seeking an area where their services as law enforcement officials would be welcomed and accepted.
Over the last eight months, Magers says he’s hired one King County deputy, a Seattle police officer, a Tacoma police officer and a Washington State Trooper who operated in the Tacoma area.
“Not too long ago, we couldn’t recruit and retain people from Western Washington, we couldn’t match the pay,” Magers told iFIBER ONE News. “Now, we’re seeing law enforcement moving over here who are saying ‘time to get out of this mess’ and have the feeling of not being appreciated or supported.”
While the pay in Lincoln County may be a fraction of what westside law enforcement earns, Magers say moving to Lincoln County allows them to stretch all the money they’ve saved from their wage earnings and the profits they pocketed after selling their homes. Magers says homes in western Washington are selling at an optimal premium, which allows them to compensate the shortfall they would experience by earning a law enforcement wage in eastern Washington.
The cost of living in Lincoln County is 12% below the national average. The cost of living in King County is nearly 60% above the national average and Pierce County’s cost of living is nearly 19% above the rest of the nation.