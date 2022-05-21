DAVENPORT - Deputy Raymond “Riami” Hayden has left a void at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office both physically and emotionally after succumbing to a terminal illness last month.
The Scotland native passed away on April 25, 2022, less than two years into his tenure as a deputy with Lincoln County.
Sheriff Wade Magers posted a dedication message to Hayden this week. Hayden died from a brain tumor after he began experiencing symptoms in early 2021. Riami joined Lincoln County in September 2020.
“Deputy Hayden lived to serve,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.
Riami was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland and served in the British Army and Royal Navy from 1992 to 1999.
“Riami, affectionately referred to as “the Scottish guy” answered the call to protect and serve early in life with his military service. While on a travel adventure through the US, he met his love Stephanie which then led him to immigrate to the US. In January 2007, his adventures in America led him to his calling to selflessly and courageously protect and serve in law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office added in its memo about Hayden.
Riami leaves behind his wife Stephanie and their two kids, Tristan and Gabi.
“Rest easy Lincoln 31, we have the watch from here,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.
Deputy Hayden was 51 years old.