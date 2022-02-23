LINCOLN COUNTY - Lincoln County has now joined 25 other local governments in approving a ban on local income tax.
Both Lincoln and Cowlitz County commissioners adopted resolutions this week opposing a local income tax.
Nine other counties have approved similar resolutions — Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, Spokane and Yakima — as well as 15 cities — Battle Ground, Benton City, DuPont, Grand Coulee, Granger, Kennewick, Longview, Moses Lake, Pasco, Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, West Richland and Yakima.
Local governments are passing the local income tax bans after a 2019 state appeals court ruling opened the door to a flat 1 percent local income tax.
Washington voters have rejected 10 straight income tax ballot measures.