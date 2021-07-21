LIND - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted emergency responders in a farming accident south of Lind late Tuesday.
Authorities say the combine accident occurred just north of the Adams County line.
Deputies say a man’s legs got caught in an auger while working inside of a combine. It reportedly took several hours with lots of people working to get him free.
A Life Flight helicopter was summoned to transport him to a hospital for his injuries. iFIBER ONE News is working to obtain the extent of the person’s injuries.