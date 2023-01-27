GEORGE - Some of country music's brightest stars will grace the stage for the three-day Watershed Music Festival this August.
The line up for the 2023 event was released on Friday.
Headlining country music artists include Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Ernest, Warren Zeiders, Wade Bowen, Travis Denning, Tenille Townes, Kylie Morgan, Connor Smith, DJ Rod Youree and more.
Passes for Watershed go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
The music festival is set for Aug. 4, Aug. 5, and Aug. 6 at the Gorge Amphitheater in George.
For more information about the 2023 Watershed Music Festival, go to watershedfest.com.