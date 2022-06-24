WENATCHEE — Catching a ride on a Link Transit bus will remain free of charge after the board renewed its zero-fare policy.
Link Transit introduced a one-year, zero-fare pilot program in in July of last year after waiving its fares in March of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started. On Tuesday, the board of directors approved continuing to allow passengers to ride for free.
Bus fares only accounted for 4.7 percent of Link Transit’s operating costs in 2019.
Link Transit initially started as a fare free service in 1991 but later implements fares in 2000 after a voter approved initiative instituted a $30 vehicle license tab fee in the state, replacing the motor vehicle excise tax.
Link Transit joined several other transit services in the state with zero-fare policies including Whidbey Island, Shelton, Olympia, Walla Walla and Port Townsend.