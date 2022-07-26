BASIN CITY - A Franklin County deputy’s ability to connect with kids translated into a happy ending for a Basin City family overnight Monday.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond says deputies received a report of a juvenile teen in Basin City who was looking for a place to stay after running away from home. After a short time, deputies located the child matching the description in the report. When the teen was initially contacted by deputies, he ran away. Deputies did not pursue because no known crime had been committed. Moments later deputies contacted the kid about a half mile away; he acted like he wanted to run again but was too tired.
Fortunately, one of the deputies on the scene is the founder of Franklin County’s Big Buddy program, Deputy Sirgio Rodriguez. He's been with the Sheriff’s Office for about a year. Rodriguez founded the program to connect with young people in the region and provide emotional support when needed.
Rodriguez and the teenager sat down and talked for a lengthy period of time. Sheriff Raymond says Rodriguez was able to connect and calm the kid down by listening to his story. The pair fostered a bond in that brief amount of time, easing the child’s plight, which lead to Rodriguez returning the boy home to reunite him with his family at their house several miles away.
“He’s a cool guy, he’s going places,” Sheriff Raymond said while describing Rodriguez.
Raymond says Rodriguez grew up in the Connell area and joined the marines after high school. Raymond says Rodriguez has become an integral part of the local community and has knack for making personal connections with people.
Raymond added that Rodriguez’s Big Buddy program has “really taken off,” since founding it. As part of the program, Deputy Rodriguez worked at instilling in children the importance of making good decisions and how those decisions can affect them later in life.