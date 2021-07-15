MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Little Caesar's Pizza restaurant finally opened on Thursday, July 15.
Hungry customers lined the sidewalk waiting to purchase pizzas and other Little Caesar's menu items.
The Little Caesar's Pizza in Moses Lake is situated between the Mattress Firm and the AT&T stores on the east side of Stratford Road.
The Moses Lake Little Caesar's Pizza is owned by Aurelio Castaneda of Walla Walla.
Prior to becoming Little Caesars Pizza, the space was formerly occupied by Quizno's Subs.