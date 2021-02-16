MOSES LAKE - The Downtown Moses Lake Association (DMLA) says this year’s Brews & Tunes event isn’t canceled due to the pandemic, it’ll just be done differently.
DMLA relabeled the annual occasion as "Brews & Tune-In." The overhauled itinerary for the event is a result of the state’s mandate prohibiting large social gatherings during the pandemic.
To continue the tradition without compromising the event’s usual offerings, DMLA will allow patrons to purchase and pickup baskets of goodies to enjoy during the live virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Baskets can be bought for $65 at dmlaevents.com. Baskets will be ready for pickup in a drive-thru-style pickup at the DMLA office at 124 E. Third Ave. in Moses Lake from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
Each basket will have a few savory snacks, a Downtown Bingo card, two customized 5 ounce tasting glasses, a ticket to a virtual concert showcasing three local bands, and beer from Ten Pin Brewing, Paradise Creek Brewing, and Rocky Coulee Brewing.
The virtual concert featuring bands such as One Soulution, Rylei Franks, and Dimestore Prophets will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom and can be viewed in the comfort of your own home. An email to the concert will be sent out to those who bought a basket.
As for the bingo card, it will have tasks for participants to complete at local businesses up until St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Each person with a bingo (five completed tasks in a row) will get their name in a drawing for a one night stay at the Coeur D’Alene Resort. The first ten people to bring in their bingo card will also win a limited-edition Brews & Tune-In prize.
“This is a great way to get people out of their homes and introduced to downtown business owners,” DMLA Executive Director Lexi Smith told iFIBER ONE News.
More information on the event can be found at dmlaevents.com or by calling the Downtown Moses Lake Association at (509) 770-1700.