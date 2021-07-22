A one-time-only deal is on the table for concert enthusiasts excited about going back to the live concert scene in Washington state.
Live Nation, which owns and operates the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy and the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, is offering a limited number of $20 tickets to see some of the biggest names in music. The Washington state music venues are two of 40 Live Nation concert halls that will be included in the special promotion.
$20 tickets are available for the KISS performance at the Gorge Amphitheater on Sept. 18.
$20 tickets will be sold for the following shows at the White River Amphitheater: Maroon 5 (Aug. 10), The Black Crowes (Aug. 26), Jonas Brothers (Aug. 30), Megadeth (Sept. 5), Jason Aldean (Sept. 17), Alanis Morissette (Sept. 27), Pitbull (Sept. 28), Kings of Leon (Oct. 1) and The Doobie Brothers (Oct. 2).
The $20 tickets will be available to the public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.