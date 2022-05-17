The Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration awarded over $2.5 million dollars in grant funding for airport renovations across north central Washington. The announcement about the funding was made by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell on Tuesday.
AIP grants fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.
“As we continue our pandemic recovery, more Washingtonians are taking to the skies and showing just how crucial it is to make investments now in our airport infrastructure to prepare for future growth,” Senator Cantwell said. “This $38.68 million in airport infrastructure funding will play a vital role in maintaining Washington state’s airport conditions and increasing passenger capacity. These grants will help ensure that our airports grow in tandem with the regions they serve.”
Okanogan County
· $666,000 to Methow Valley State Airport to construct new south, central and north helipads to meet FAA standards. This funding covers the final phase of the project, which is construction.
· $423,900 to Anderson Field Airport to shift and reconfigures the connector taxiway from its current airfield location to the west to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards.
· $300,000 to Omak Airport to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan, including an airport geospatial information system survey, to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the facility’s future development.
Chelan County
· $300,000 to Lake Chelan Airport to conduct an environmental assessment to evaluate any potential environmental impacts related to the proposed Runway 2/20 relocation.
· $300,000 to Cashmere-Dryden Airport to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the facility’s future development.
Grant County
· $386,263 to Grand Coulee Dam Airport for sealing and repairing cracks on 4,203 feet of runway pavement and 7,700 square yards of apron pavement to extend the pavement’s useful life.
Adams County
- $150,000 to update the Othello Municipal Airport Master Plan or Study. This project updates the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport's future development.