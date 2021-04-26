MOSES LAKE - It didn’t take long for one Moses Lake man to spring into action when he got word that the Global Supertanker was shutting down its operations last week.
Tom Dent is an agricultural pilot, buffalo farmer, and a legislative representative in Washington’s 13th district. Dent also chairs Washington’s Wildfire Caucus.
On Monday, the Republican lawmaker informed iFIBER ONE News that he was composing a letter to the Congressional Western Caucus to urge the feds to provide all or a portion of the $25 million needed to keep the plane functional and operating as the Global Supertanker.
The grounding of the Boeing 747 firefighter comes as the wildfire season begins in Washington state. Dent says if lawmakers fail to find the funding needed to keep the plane aloft as a tanker, it would likely revert to a cargo plane.
Dent says funding for the ‘big bird’ needs to be found by the end of this week.
Dent says a plane like the Global Supertanker is critical because it serves a pivotal role in keeping fires from spreading during an initial attack. Recently, the Department of Natural resources allowed for faster air responses to fires; a move that drastically reduced the severity of larger fires.
The Global Supertanker is currently stored in Moses Lake after AeroTEC upgraded its fire-retardant drop system.
The Supertanker is capable of dropped nearly 20,000 gallons of water or flame retardant.
iFIBER ONE News will keep you posted on what transpires throughout the week.