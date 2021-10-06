SPOKANE - If you live in Adams County, your Avista utility bill likely occupies a portion of your monthly budget. However, the amount money you set aside for the Spokane-based utility company should begin to shrink starting in 2022. That’s because Avista has put forth an aggressive plan to serve 80% of its customer base with renewable energy starting in 2022.
A Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP), was filed to state regulators by Avista Utilities last Friday. Required by the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act, the plan was sent to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Avista’s plan indicates that four-fifths (80%) of its Washington customers will be powered by renewable energy via Avista Utilities starting sometime in 2022. The power company plans to increase that percentage by 5% every two years.
In a news release, the utility will sell some of its renewable energy credits on behalf of customers through 2029. Avista’s stated that the sale of renewable energy credits should lower rates by 1% every year.
100% of Avista Utility Washington customers will be powered by renewable energy by 2045.
More than half of Avista’s current generating potential is clean hydropower, biomass, wind and solar.