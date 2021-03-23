QUINCY - A local man who has experience concocting some of the most elaborate confections in the region says a new trend in the cake-making industry is emerging.
Baker Sam Montoya owns Cielo Town Bakery in Ephrata and Quincy.
No dessert-making task is too tall for Sam; he specializes in making themed cakes, and has produced sweets for movie stars during his time in Los Angeles. However, Sam says social media-themed cakes are something new that he’s noticing amongst his customers.
In the last few months, Sam says he’s made as many as seven Tik-Tok-themed birthday cakes at the request of customers. The wave of social media-themed dessert making started when someone requested a cake with a Snapchat logo last May.
Tik Tok is a social media platform that is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, that have a duration from fifteen seconds to one minute.
Sam says he has a theory as to why so many are clamoring for these cakes.
“Custom cakes are a way for someone to express themselves as far as what’s important to them in life. I believe social media apps like Tik Tok helped people survive the pandemic; it’s something that means a lot to them,” Montoya told iFIBER ONE News.
Sam says he recently received more orders for Tik Tok-themed cakes.