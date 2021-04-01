State lawmakers from Quincy, Moses Lake, Dryden, and Chelan had a hand in a bill that formally recognized the strides the Boys & Girls Clubs across Washington made during times of crisis during the pandemic.
Specifically, House Resolution 4612 is a gesture by the House of Representatives that recognizes the Boys and Girls Clubs, throughout Washington for their “outstanding commitment to children, teens, and families, and commends the efforts of over 1,400 staff in more than 150 Club locations for ensuring that young people have a safe, fun, and positive place to go, especially during times of crisis."
According to the Resolution, Boys and Girls Clubs in Washington led the nation in remaining open and accessible to youth and families when it was needed most during the pandemic; and served more than 400,000 snacks and meals in the first four months of the coronavirus crisis. The Resolution also mentions the fact that clubs became learning centers for children “overnight” prompting staff to transition from “planning activities” to “teaching algebra and the ABCs.”
“Boys and Girls Club staff are unsung heroes to countless families and communities across Washington state,” the Resolution declared.
In addition, Boys and Girls Clubs were able to serve as remote learning hubs, provide childcare support, academic tutoring; providing assistance both in-person and virtually.
"It truly is a remarkable recognition of the hard work that club staff has provided on the front line for club members and their families," Kim Pope, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin told iFIBER ONE News.