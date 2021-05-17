MOSES LAKE - A local hardware and building supplies provided some perspective on the sky-high cost of lumber in mid-2021. iFIBER ONE News spoke to Penhallurick Lumber Buyer Darrel Draper in Moses Lake who says lumber is 300% to 350% higher than what it normally is. Draper says the cost for lumber is usually $600 per 1,000 board feet, but it’s now costing around $2,200 per 1,000 board feet. Draper says high demand is driving up lumber prices.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, the mills had to shut down; when they opened back up, they had to sanitize, driving up the price of lumber,” Draper told iFIBER ONE News.
Other factors, according to Draper, include an extraordinary number of people in a small amount of time buying lumber for at-home projects, lumber needed to rebuild Texas after last year’s hurricanes, and the demand for housing due to historically low interest rates.
Draper says his intel is based on what he’s been told by lumber industry suppliers. Draper says the price of lumber isn’t expected to come down anytime soon after purchasing lumber in advance for July and it remains at the same premiums.
Draper added that the extreme demand for lumber is driving up housing prices.