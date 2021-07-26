CASHMERE - A dress-wearing man who was reportedly battling mental health issues caused quite a stir on his way home across the state after leaving a psychiatric hospital in Lakewood on Saturday.
After being discharged from Western State Hospital earlier in the day, Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies say they were made aware of the mental patient who stole a repurposed school bus from Peshastin at about 7:39 p.m. Described as wearing a yellow sun dress, the man somehow made his way from Lakewood to the Leavenworth area that day. Authorities say the suspect stole the bus from Osprey Rafting. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle as the stolen bus continued eastbound through Cashmere on US 2. Deputy Mike McLeod says he managed to get the bus to stop for less than a minute, but the driver quickly decided to drive away.
Due to new law-enforcement governing laws that have taken effect, sheriff’s officials say they had to discontinue the pursuit when the bus passed through a red light in Monitor. The hijacked bus made its way through Wenatchee and police were reportedly unable to stop the vehicle because it hadn’t broken any traffic laws. The bus proceeded over the George Sellar into East Wenatchee and was followed by Douglas County deputies until Trinidad. At one point, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful; Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say new regulations imposed by House Bill 1054 were a factor in Douglas County deputies giving up their pursuit.
Authorities say the stolen bus proceeded through Quincy and eventually came to a stop at Ernie’s Fuel Station in Moses Lake where it was abandoned between two parked semis; undamaged, the keys were left in the bus's ignition.
Deputies say the culprit managed to hitchhike his way to Spokane in the overnight and eventually made his way to his home in Chewelah, which is approximately 191 miles from where he stole the bus.
After arriving in Chewelah, Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect stole a large front-loader tractor, used the bucket to pick up a car, and threw the car through his garage. The 'unhinged' man also used the bucket of the front-loader to punch a hole through his house.
Fortunately, the suspect’s estranged wife was not home at the time of the incident.
Unbeknownst to Chewelah PD that the individual had initially stolen a bus out of Chelan County, he was arrested for what he had done in the city limits of Chewelah. The fugitive has been booked into the Stevens County Jail on multiple charges. He also faces charges of stealing a motor vehicle and eluding law enforcement in Chelan County.
The man’s identity is being withheld at this time. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
However, Chelan County Sheriff’s officials did take the liberty in explaining why they and other law enforcement agencies may have given up their pursuits due to the state’s law enforcement reform laws that took effect on July 25. The following was posted on the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
HB 1054 states 4 elements are required for law enforcement to pursue a vehicle:
1. Probable Cause for a VIOLENT OFFENSE, SEX OFFENSE or ESCAPE (from custody or detention facility) or reasonable suspicion for DUI
2. Pursuit is necessary to identify or apprehend the person AND
3. The driver possess an imminent threat to the safety of OTHERS, AND the risk of failing to apprehend or identify the person is greater than the risks of vehicle pursuit AND
4. Supervisor has provided authorization.
If these four prongs are not all met, we as law enforcement cannot pursue vehicles in Washington State any longer.