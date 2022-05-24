MOSES LAKE - Jeff Foster isn’t a stranger to political campaigns. After filing for candidacy last Friday, this will be Foster’s second attempt at unseating now 16-year incumbent Cindy Carter for the commission seat in Grant County’s third district. The District 3 seat covers the southwest portion of Grant County as well as the Quincy and George areas and east to the Mae Valley area west of Moses Lake.
Foster moved to the Mae Valley area near Moses Lake in the early 1980s. He says he is a lifetime Republican and has more than 20 years of managing commercial banking relationships throughout Grant and Adams counties. In addition, with over 24 years of owning a real estate brokerage company, Foster has experience in sales, land and commercial development and property management.
“I have professional, civic and personal experience in problem solving that will enable me to help the citizens of Grant County,” Foster stated.
Foster has served on the Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District board for 10 years, six of those as a board chairman.
“I have enjoyed by time serving the rate payers of the MLIRD,” Foster stated. “I feel I have more to offer the citizens of Grant County.”
“Grant County has been very good to me both professionally and personally,” he added. “I am excited about my opportunity to give back to the people of Grant County by using my experiences and lessons learned while serving on many community and industry related boards, committees, and civic organizations.”
As a successful realtor, Foster says his sense on how to manage growth instead of controlling it, will pay dividends towards bolstering the economic vitality of Grant County in the ensuing years.
“We’re experiencing unprecedented growth that needs to be managed and not controlled. ‘Controlled’ means to ‘stifle’ and managing means to ‘take all the factors into consideration and proceed accordingly for the benefit of not just the county, but for the people who live within its borders,’” Foster told iFIBER ONE News.
“I’ve been in the service industry for 46 years, I know how to listen to customers and that would translate well into my ability to listen to my constituents,” Foster added.