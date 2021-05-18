WENATCHEE - ValuPlus Medical Supply Owner Rick Walkley says he and his associates have put a lot of ‘life energy’ into turning what used to be a called a “seedy dive” by some, into something more respectable as he seeks to expand his business.
ValuPlus Medical Supply relocated and reopened in its new location on North Wenatchee Avenue on Monday, May 10.
ValuPlus opened in Wenatchee over four years ago in its former location on South Mission Street after buying Doane’s Medical Equipment.
Leading up to the remodel of their new location near Red Robin, the former space was occupied by Leo’s Bar & Grill for several years. Wenatchee Police say Leo's was known for attracting police responses for various crime-related reasons.
Walkley says the move to the new location makes his business more centrally located, allows him to carry more inventory, provide better parking and can provide more privacy for clients and staff.