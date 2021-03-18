MOSES LAKE - On Monday, the Covenant Church in Moses Lake issued a statement about the closure of three Planned Parenthood clinics in western Washington. The Planned Parenthood clinics in Kent, Shelton, and First Hill made headlines after it was learned that the trio were forced to shutter due to lack of funding.
The Covenant Church is a non-denominational Christian place of worship with locations in Moses Lake and Spokane.
According to their Facebook page, the Covenant Church is a staunch supporter of pro-life. Admittedly, the Covenant Church says it’s involved in conducting worship services outside various Planned Parenthood clinics.
After the news broke about the closure of the three Planned Parenthood clinics in Washington, the church posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Planned Parenthood facilities in Kent, Shelton and First Hill in WASHINGTON State permanently shut their doors this winter, and six more in WASHINGTON could close very soon as well. You think maybe our Worship, Prayer, Giving and Preaching all over Washington at TCAPP services may have something to do with that? God does honor prayer of faith mixed with good works. I think TCAPP had a ton to do with this.”
TCAPP stands for ‘The Church At Planned Parenthood.’ TCAPP says Planned Parenthood is among the biggest contributors to what it refers to as ‘the abortion holocaust.”
“The Church at Planned Parenthood is NOT a protest. It’s a worship service at the gates of Hell. The Church at Planned Parenthood is a gathering of Christians for the worship of God and the corporate prayer for repentance for this nation, repentance for the apathetic church and repentance of our blood guiltiness in this abortion holocaust,” TCAPP states on its website.
Planned Parenthood says it has not chosen other locations to close, but says it is working on a contingency plan, if it’s needed.
Governor Inslee has reportedly allocated around $5 million over the next two years in the state budget to fix the Planned Parenthood’s funding shortfall, something lawmakers have yet to approve.