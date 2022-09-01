All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell. However, Moses Lake's Circle K reportedly did not participate in the discount fuel offering.
“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a statement.
The average price for a gallon of gas in north central Washington is around $4.50 ahead of this Labor Day weekend.
AAA conducted a survey in August that found 32% plan to travel this weekend, with 82% planning to travel by car. Even after the weekend, 73% reported that they planned to vacation post-Labor Day, with 52% anticipating a road trip.