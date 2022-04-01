iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, obtained insight from Congressman Dan Newhouse about Joe Biden’s approach to taming America’s now volatile fuel market.
Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Newhouse told the radio station his is unhappy with Biden’s plan for releasing oil out of the strategic reserve while asking Congress to penalize/encourage energy companies who have leases, but aren’t producing to ramp up production.
Newhouse says the U.S. consumes 20 million barrels of oil a day, but Biden’s plan only releases 1 million barrels a day over the next six months.
“Will it make a difference? A little perhaps. But it’s really addressing one of the symptoms of what we’re facing.” Newhouse said, “I don’t think it really provides a long-term solution.”
Newhouse indicated that he felt unsettled by the cost of releasing 180 million barrels of oil out of the strategic petroleum reserve. He says depleting the reserve puts the country in a more insecure position. The strategic petroleum reserve has a current authorized storage capacity of 714 million barrels.
Newhouse says Biden’s suggestion to tax or additionally tax low or non-producing energy companies are in fact, challenges to production and will make it harder for those companies to produce.