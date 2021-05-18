On Tuesday, Republican 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse introduced the National Signing Bonus Act of 2021.
The legislation would create monetary incentives to inspire people to get back to work.
The bill would convert existing pandemic unemployment benefits into limited-time signing bonuses for new hires. For those who have been unemployed for the previous six months, it would convert the expanded UI benefits passed in the American Rescue Plan into two lump sum payments over eight weeks for anyone who gets and keeps a job.
The National Signing Bonus Act benefits would only apply to employees who return to work before July 4, 2021.
“Many of our local businesses simply cannot find the labor they need because the federal government is paying more for unemployment than for work. That is unacceptable for our small businesses, our families, and our economy,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The National Signing Bonus Act will convert existing pandemic unemployment benefits into limited-time signing bonuses for new hires, incentivizing Americans to get back to work, and allowing our local economies to recover.”
As it is today, the expanded benefits approved in the American Rescue Plan expire at the end of September.