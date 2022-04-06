Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier, the U.S. representative of Chelan and Kittitas counties, was outspoken in her chastising of American oil executives on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Schrier was one of several lawmakers who ‘grilled’ oil industry leaders over the rising cost of fuel in America post pandemic shutdown. The probe happened during a congressional Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee meeting in Washington D.C.
Representative Schrier prefaced her question to oil executives with the following:
“I gotta tell you…my constituents are hurting. They’re worn down by two years of this pandemic and now just as they are getting back on their feet, they are being hit with skyrocketing prices at the pump and the grocery store,” Schrier said.
Schrier asserted that prices don’t have to be as high as they are now, claiming that they can make such decisions “today.”
“This just doesn’t feel fair, it feels like gouging. It even feels like profiteering,” she added.
“Oil companies are raking in record profits, profits that have only increased since Russia invaded Ukraine, and are paying big dividends to shareholders while my constituents are paying skyrocketing prices at the pump. The American people are hurting. I've proposed a pause in the federal gas tax to give some relief. Now we need the gas and oil companies to step up and do their part. Frankly, at a time of war in Europe and global uncertainty, boosting production to lower prices is the right thing and the patriotic thing for these companies to do," said Rep. Schrier during her five minutes of interview time. "In the long term, we must curb our dependence on fossil fuels. But right now, we need domestic production and lower prices at the pump."
Schrier then asked, “…what is the one most important thing that it will take to ramp up oil production to pre-pandemic levels?”
You can witness those responses in the video below:
Rep. Schrier is leading a bill to eliminate the federal gas tax in 2022 to help alleviate the financial strain at the gas pump.
Rep. Schrier is leading a bill to eliminate the federal gas tax in 2022 to help alleviate the financial strain at the gas pump. Additional details on that bill can be found here.