On Monday, Door Dash announced that it is facilitating the delivery of beer, wine, and spirits via the DoorDash Marketplace in 20 states across the U.S. One of those states is Washington. Customers will be able to toggle to the Alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to browse and order from a wide selection of drinks from grocery stores, restaurants, and convenience stores.
"Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents' homes. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers," said Caitlin Macnamara, Director, Alcohol Strategy & Operations at DoorDash. "We're committed to providing new earning opportunities for merchants and Dashers, a safe, high quality experience for customers, and being a responsible leader in compliant alcohol delivery."
DoorDash has had a small presence in north central Washington, but the market appeared to get saturated quickly with drivers shortly after launch, which diminished demand for deliveries per driver.
According to DoorDash, adding alcohol may increase restaurants' and grocers' average order values by up to 30% and convenience stores by over 50%.
DoorDash says it will employ a rigorous ID verification process prior to checkout and will have multiple ID check points along the delivery to ensure customers are of legal age.
Local demand for DoorDash could ‘explode’ after announcement that company is delivering alcohol in WA.
DoorDash says alcohol is currently available for delivery.