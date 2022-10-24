OKANOGAN - In heart-felt gesture of love and support for his teenaged daughter, an Okanogan County deputy did a cheer number with pom poms in front of a large crowd during Friday's football game at Okanogan High School.
Deputy Tony Marchand was in full uniform while waving, twirling and dancing with the pom poms. Marchand was alongside his daughter, Sophie during the cheer routine.
"Tony had the enthusiasm part down! When I asked him if he was going to practice the cheer moves ahead of time he told me ….no , I’m just going do it Will Ferrell style. I think a Spartan Cheer Outfit would have made it perfect," Marchand's wife, Alicia, wrote on Facebook.
People watching the game reported that they enjoyed watching Tony in action and seeing is well-intended comedic routine. Marchand did what he did in tribute to Senior Night.