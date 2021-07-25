MOHLER - A ‘noble’ steed was rescued by its hero on Thursday east of Odessa in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy responded to the scene of a horse that was stuck on its side in a creek in Mohler in the early evening. Authorities say the horse was barely able to keep its head above the water. That’s when the responding deputy knew his colleague, Sergeant Jared McLagan, was the perfect person to summon for a large animal rescue.
Lincoln County Sheriff Wage Magers says McLagan is a skilled rancher and a ‘decorated cowboy’ who is an “expert with horses.” McLagan responded to the Sandygren Ranch on Coal Coulee Road where the horse was stranded. The Sandygren family had been trying to free the horse, named “TJ” from the creek for hours, but without success. Sheriff Magers says McLagan stripped out of his law enforcement gear and jumped in the creek with the animal. Magers says McLagan went under water and freed TJ’s legs. Magers says McLagan directed everyone in position, and using ropes, farm equipment, and brute strength, the rescue party managed to pull TJ to safety despite the animal’s extreme exhaustion.
The horse, nor his rescuers were injured during the rescue.
TJ is back to grazing and roaming in his pasture.