MOSES LAKE - Contrary to what the reporting party might have thought, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call that was anything but ominous on Tuesday.
At around 8:35 a.m., a staff member at North Elementary School in Moses Lake called 911 to report a person in a costume walking nearby. However, the responding deputy says the reporting party wasn’t sure if the sword on the person's back was real.
The deputy says he eventually found the male who, in the deputy’s description, described him as wearing “Mandalorian-style armor,” with a helmet and a foam sword from the “Final Fantasy” video game franchise.
When the deputy made face-to-face contact with the cosplay character, the deputy described what happened next:
“Although against the Mandalorian creed, the male took his helmet off and identified himself as Dustin,” the deputy wrote in his report.
The deputy continued in his description of the incident saying he was informed by Dustin that he was “bored at home” and “donned the costume for fun.” Dustin informed the deputy that it’s something he does monthly and was not meaning to be threatening and was only for entertainment.
The deputy concluded his description of the response with the following:
“Dustin placed his helmet back on returning to his alter ego of the Mandalorian and continued with his journey.”
iFIBER ONE News contacted Grant County Chief Deputy Ken Jones for an initial description of the incident. Upon reading the description via telephone, Jones burst out laughing saying, “I can’t believe I’m reading this out loud.”
The Mandalorian is a live-action series in the Star Wars franchise.