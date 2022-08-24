KITTITAS - A local Dollar General store has a 'heart' after an act of kindness was extended to an Ellensburg-area family who recently lost their dog.
An Ellensburg woman posted about the heartfelt gesture on Facebook this week.
The woman, who does not want to be named, wrote that the store presented her a sympathy card the next time she returned to the store after expressing her sadness over the loss of a family pet during a previous visit.
Inside the card was a $15 gift certificate to Dollar General.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the store for comment, but has not heard back.