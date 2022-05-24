QUINCY - It’s a nightmare they won’t be able to wake up from, a community ‘gutted’ after a shooter laid siege on an elementary school in Uvdale, Texas on Tuesday. 21 died in the unwarranted assault, at least 19 of them children and two were adults.
“That school district just took their security policy manual and threw it out the window,” said Dan Couture, owner of Investigation, Firearms and Protection Incorporated (IFP) out of Quincy, Washington. Couture is a retired Grant County Sheriff’s sergeant deputy who founded IFP Incorporated. IFP Incorporated is an investigative, consulting and protection firm that provides private security to its clients among other services.
“The problem that remains unrealized is that each school shooting situation is fluid, many schools have a plan in place that is more reactive than proactive,” Couture told iFIBER ONE News. “The school districts have to look at the way they address these problems. They do the same thing over and over again because they are restrained by state and federal regulation, bureaucratic tape if you will,” Couture remarked.
Couture believes private security working in unison with SROs and being the liaison between staff, students and law enforcement can achieve the results needed in providing optimal protection from school shootings, gang activity, trade in narcotics, violence intervention and prevention, weapons confiscation, etc.
“If a school district hires a private security firm comprised of professionally trained staff and its executed properly, it can work,” Couture noted.
While Couture applauds school resource officer (SRO) programs and the agencies who provide them, he says the “latitude” of a school resource officer is limited compared to private security.
“Law enforcement is very restricted in what it can do, especially with juveniles,” Courture stated. “Private security can operate under reasonable suspicion without meeting the standard of probable cause. Law enforcement has to provide an attorney to a juvenile before they can even talk to them in many circumstances. The security person can get the officer the probable cause they need so the officer can do their job.”
Couture says he’s convinced that having private security in place can make the officer’s job “easier in the long-run,” and can be that “force multiplier.”
“People are hanging their hat on passive approaches to school security and are reactive,” Couture asserted. “Yes, SROs are effective to a point, but to make them optimally effective, they need to be augmented, and that’s where private security comes in.”
Couture says his firm is comprised of current and former law enforcement professionals who are armed and can apply deadly force to protect the officer, staff and students from what is objectively and reasonably believed to be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.