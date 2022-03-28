EPHRATA - Some closure for a Grant County family after winning a civil suit against the woman they believe murdered their father, Tim McNamara, in December 2014.
On Friday, March 25, the law firm representing Caleb McNamara and his sister, Jennifer Ralston, won the civil case against Tracy Nessl, for the alleged murder of their father. Nessl is McNamara’s and Ralston’s cousin and was the niece of Tim McNamara.
According to the law firm hired by McNamara’s children, the Stritmatter Firm out of Seattle, 66-year-old Tim McNamara, a small farm operator in Soap Lake, began a romantic relationship with his niece, Tracy Nessl, in July 2012.
The legal counsel says Tim paid all of Tracy’s bills off within five months, gave her $30,000, put her on all of his accounts, named her on his life insurance, and deeded her the entire farm. Lawyers say Tim named Tracy as his sole beneficiary.
In 2013, the law firm states that Tim bought 50 acres in Belize, putting it in his and her name. McNamara began building three houses on the property. In December 2013, Tracy and Tim engaged in a wedding ceremony in Belize. However, their relationship reportedly turned sour after a short time with the couple apparently spending time apart and not getting along. The McNamaras say their father did not trust Tracy after a while and had learned that she had an affair.
Attorneys for the family say Tracy bought a Glock handgun in North Carolina and shipped it to Belize in October 2014. It reportedly arrived in late November and was licensed December 2, 2014. On Christmas Day of 2014, Tim was found dead by the Belize police on the back porch of his home with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Nessl claims she found him and spooned him for at least an hour before seeking help. Tracy claims Tim died by suicide.
Belize police obtained a search warrant for the computers at McNamara’s Belize home and the defendant’s shirt. A few days after being interviewed by Belize police, investigative findings concluded that Tracy left the country to return to Soap Lake. Caleb’s and Jennifer’s suspicions were aroused by the changing of Tracy’s stories, according to the McNamara’s legal counsel.
In 2015, the Belize police issued a warrant for Nessl on the grounds of murder. However, authorities in Belize told the McNamaras that they could not pursue the matter further and recommended that the U.S. allow for extradition. The FBI stated that it had no jurisdiction in the matter and could only assist to a certain extent.
The Stritmatter Firm released the following statement about what prompted the civil suit by Caleb and Jennifer:
Since the State of Washington had no jurisdiction to try Defendant for murder in Belize under the criminal laws of this state, the next step for the family was to hire a civil attorney. The family hired The Stritmatter Firm to file a complaint for civil murder. The goal of the suit was to obtain a money judgment and a finding under the Slayer Statute which provides that a person may not benefit from property if they kill a person to get it. After many delays, on March 7, 2022, the trial began before (Grant County) Judge John Knodell. Karen Koehler assisted by Furhad Sultani tried the case for the plaintiffs. John Henry Browne for defendant.
On March 25, it took a jury 3.5 hours to deliberate and decide on a verdict after closing arguments. Lawyers with the Stritmatter Firm issued the following statement about the ruling:
“…the jury announced its verdict in favor of criminal murder. Specifically, Defendant committed battery against Tim McNamara which proximately caused his death. Her actions were unlawful and willful. Plaintiffs did not want a dollar more from Defendant than what she took. The jury found exactly so:
- Economic Damages of Estate $77,000
- Personal Damages of Timothy McNamara: $1.8 million
- Damages of the Beneficiaries
- For Jennifer Ralston: $725,000
- For Caleb McNamara: $725,000”
A statement was released by Jennifer Ralston to iFIBER ONE News following Friday’s verdict:
“This has been the hardest journey for Caleb and I, and our families. We are overjoyed and extremely grateful for this win. Let it be known that our glory is to God. Tracy murdered our father in cold blood and we finally have that verdict. We would never have pursued this if we had any doubt. We are taking this all the way. Our father would have done the same for us. We will never get him back, but with the help of our attorneys, Karen Koehler and her team, at the Stritmatter Law Firm, our families, and the unending support of our mother, Vicky, we now will have our children enjoy all that he worked for and his legacy will live on.”
Caleb McNamara says winning the civil suit helps the FBI with their investigation into possible criminal charges against Nessl, potentially expediting the investigative process.
The civil complaint filed by Caleb and Jennifer's legal counsel can be read below:
The following is the answer to the complaint by Tracy Nessl's legal counsel: