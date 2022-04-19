WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee church may find itself in some ‘hot water’ after a young girl says she felt she was “forced” into being baptized during a public event on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
iFIBER ONE News' report of the incident comes on the heels of an article published by independent journalist Dominick Bonny of Wenatchee. The family confirmed that all the information in Bonny’s report was true and accurate based on their accounts.
Grace City Church, an evangelical religious establishment located in the Sunnyslope area of Wenatchee, hosted its “Hometown Easter Jesus Fair” on Sunday.
The 10-year-old girl, whose identity will remain concealed due to her age, will be associated with the alias of “Zoe.”
In a recorded interview sent to iFIBER ONE News, Zoe says she attended the Grace City Church’s Jesus Fair with a friend and her friend’s grandmother.
Her father says he knew his daughter was attending the event and had seen something about baptisms being conducted during the fair, but thought nothing of it. The Jesus Fair was conducted at the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere.
After spending some time at the fair, the baptisms had begun. Zoe shared her account of what she experienced leading up to her unexpected religious formality. Zoe says one of the preachers on stage asked on the loudspeaker about those who had never been baptized to raise their hands.
Zoe raised her hand. The following quote is an excerpt taken from the interview.
“Julie’s grandma was right behind me and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, you haven’t been baptized?’ and I said ‘no’ and she said ‘ok well, go up there. You’re supposed to be being baptized if you’ve never been baptized.’ And I was like, ‘Uh, ok,’” Zoe said.
Zoe went on stage and was among the various tanks full of water. She says she felt uneasy about the situation. The church gave her some baptismal clothes to change in for the submersion and she changed into them in a private tent.
“There were a lot of people,” Zoe said. “Holding my hand and talking about how I was a sinner and the reason they were giving me this baptism was so that I could be clean and I’m not a sinner anymore. They were asking me all these questions about if I’m ok, if uh, Jesus rains his blood on me today.”
After the dunking, Zoe says the church had her fill out a contact card that solicited her name, address, email address (wasn’t applicable), phone number, etc; she filled out the card.
After the baptism, Zoe got food at the concession stands and texted her friend and friend’s mom to come get her immediately. The original plan was to have that same friend and her mom to pick her up later in the day. Zoe reportedly threw her Grace City Church clothes in the trash as soon as they arrived at her home near Cashmere.
After Zoe’s dad learned of his daughter experience, he became concerned.
“I didn’t think it would be forced upon her,” he said. “Or make her feel like she was forced to do it.”
The following day, Zoe’s father went to Grace City Church in an effort to have them remove his daughter’s information from their files.
“My goal was to get her personal information removed from them,” he said. “Because that was a real concerning part of the whole thing for me.”
Zoe’s dad was unsuccessful in his attempt to find anyone and has been unsuccessful in getting a call back from the church after leaving them a message.
iFIBER ONE News asked Zoe’s dad to clarify his statement about whether his daughter was indeed “forced” into the baptism.
“Not physically, but manipulated into feeling like she had to is accurate,” he said.
Zoe’s family is in the process of seeking legal advice about the church’s baptism of their daughter, which was done without their knowledge and without their consent.
According to the legal advice website, Avvo.com, Kate Forrest, a family law attorney in Seattle released the following response to the question “Is it illegal to baptize a child without parents’ consent?”:
“It is wrongful, since parents have constitutionally protected rights to determine their child's religious upbringing, and the law presumes parents who have not been found to be unfit are acting in their children's best interests...but what can actually be done about it is a little more difficult to say,” Forrest wrote. “If the person did not have the parents' permission to have the child in their custody at all, it could amount to custodial interference or even kidnapping, depending on the relationship and the circumstances, but if the person is an authorized caregiver who exceeded their authority, it would probably be a civil matter rather than a criminal one. The parents could potentially sue for the tort of battery (people commonly misunderstand that term to refer to some degree of violence, but it is actually just a harmful or offensive touching), but it's hard to say whether it would be worth pursuing a case like that with nominal damages, if any,” she added.
“I think the better answer would lie in prevention. If you are the person wanting to baptize: respect the parents' wishes. If you are the parent: don't leave your child with someone who doesn't respect you,” Forrest concluded.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Grace City Church via email for comment, but has not received a response.