MOSES LAKE - In reading social media posts alone, you can feel the love for the late Paul Hirai as people express their high regard for the longtime farmer.
A fixture in the Moses Lake community for decades, Paul Hirai played an integral role with Big Bend Community College as the founder of its Japanese Agricultural Program, a trustee, and a BBCC Foundation member. In 2013, BBCC’s Fine Arts Building was dedicated to Hirai in his honor.
Paul and his wife Ginny grew a variety of crops on 5,000 acres; potatoes, beans, and onions were among the produce the Hirai family raised.
Hirai has been decorated by the Emperor of Japan for his work with JATP, Japan Air Lines, and the Moses Lake/Yonezawa, Japan sister city program. He was also one of the first inductees to the Moses lake Agriculture Hall of Fame.
“I have enjoyed every minute that I have given to the college and the college foundation. My association started many, many years ago when we began hosting JATP students on our farm. My wife’s sister was the program’s first interpreter and students were able to come out to the farm and learn about our irrigation siphons, farm equipment, and potato storage … Moses Lake has been exceptionally good to me, my wife, and my family. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you," Hirai said during a speech at Big Bend Community College in 2019.
Hirai passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the age of 92.