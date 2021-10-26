EPHRATA - Local and federal law enforcement raided an Ephrata home early Monday morning in connection to an ongoing drug investigation.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force, along with Ephrata police, the sheriff’s office Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the DEA, served a search warrant at a residence located at 630 Basin St. SW, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin and 33 grams of cocaine were seized during the search. A vehicle, believed to have been used to transport narcotics, was also seized.
Samuel R. Mota-Mesa, a 41-year-old Ephrata resident, was arrested as part of the investigation and was booked into Grant County Jail on drug distribution charges.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force continues to investigate.