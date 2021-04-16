EPHRATA - Grant County Fire District 13 sent out a warning about the strong possibility of wildfires this weekend. The Ephrata-based fire department says April 15 is the beginning of the wildland fire season in the Evergreen State and the conditions forecast for the next several days is an indication of that as far as north central Washington is concerned.
“With no new precipitation expected the next 7 days and temps this weekend in the 80’s, fire danger is elevated,” the fire district wrote on its social media page.
According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) temps in the region spanning from Wenatchee to Moses Lake will crack 80-degrees on Saturday and will top off at 83 on Sunday. Over the course of next week, temps should fluctuate between the low to mid 70’s.