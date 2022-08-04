6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok.
The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he sustained in the destructive fire burning in Lind on Thursday.
Kelsey Labes says her husband, Eric, was fighting the fire when he was injured.
Some of the firefighters battling the blaze were reportedly overtaken by the rapid spread of the smoke and flames.
Kelsey's report about her husband was published on social media.