EPHRATA - According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Wenatchee metro area is approximately a dollar above where its average price point was about a year ago.
In mid-August of last year, the price per gallon on average for unleaded gasoline was $2.71; this year, the price has climbed to $3.77.
AAA’s Mark Jensen says last year’s lack of demand resulted in a surplus of crude oil, which caused prices to plummet. Because of the lack of demand in concurrence with a lack of fuel, the world’s oil producers had to reduce their output levels while not knowing when demand would return. Jensen says with demand “roaring” back, it’s putting countries in a position where they are unable to ramp up production to where it was prior to the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, consumers will likely see a slight and consistent decline in the cost of fuel in 2022, barring a possible long-term surge in coronavirus cases.
The price on average per gallon of fuel in Grant County is higher than the Chelan-Douglas county area with an average price of $3.83 per gallon, but Adams County is even higher as prices approach $4 per gallon; AAA reports an average of $3.96.