OLYMPIA - The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names is seeking public input regarding a proposal to rename 18 geographic features in the state that have “derogatory names referring to indigenous women,” including areas in Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties.
The proposal to change the geographic names comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which has opened a 60-day public comment period that closes April 25. In response to the proposal, the state committee convened a special meeting earlier this month to file a letter of comment with the Department of the Interior. The committee is meeting again April 7 to finalize its comments.
The 18 features up for possible name changes spread across 14 counties: Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania and Stevens. Features in Chelan County include Squaw Lake and Squaw Creek Ridge; in Kittitas County Squaw Lake; Squaw Canyon in Lincoln County; and Squaw Creek and Squaw Mountain in Okanogan County.
Public comment can be provide to the committee via email to bogn@dnr.wa.gov. More details on the name changes can be found here: https://bit.ly/3iN4BUX