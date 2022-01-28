QUINCY - According to an article published by KXLY, the Kraft Heinz Company recently informed its customers that the cost of its products will go up by about 30% in March 2022. That means Kraft cheeses, Heinz condiments, Kool-Aid, Capri-Sun, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House coffee, and more will all be going up in price in about a month.
The article states that other large food manufactures have already bumped up pricing and have stated that heightened price premiums are a result of inflation. Though, some grocers feel that big box food makers are inflating prices beyond the rate of inflation for the sake of profitability.
John Akins, owner of Akins Foods in Quincy, Soap Lake, Oroville and Ritzville, says larger grocery chains like Walmart and Kroger are being favored over smaller grocers, locally-owned food retailers. Akins says “volume” is key when it comes to profiting in the grocery business, which is why smaller grocery chains have a harder time re-stocking supplies than national chains. Akins says he’s seen first-hand that companies like Kraft Heinz and others comparable in size are appropriating disproportionate ratios of supplies to big grocers because they know the sales volume will be higher.
Akins says the price hike by Kraft Heinz could force grocery stores like his to scale back on their own profit margins for the sake of affordability for their customers.
According to KXLY’s article, families are already changing the way they shop for food and other essential items.