MOSES LAKE - Coronavirus is on the rise again in Grant County after a lengthy lull in the spread of the virus.
Evidence that the disruptive illness is surging was published on the Grant County Health District website on June 2.
The Grant County Health District is doing once-a-week updates on cases as of late. On June 2, the health district reported 284 new cases of coronavirus. The newest reported total is significantly higher than the May 26 report of 152 cases and the 23 cases documented on May 4.
Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson suspects that the spike in cases is attributed to high-contagious omicron variants and fading immunity to the virus.
Adkinson says it’s likely that people will need annual vaccinations against coronavirus for optimal immunity, but it isn’t known at this point as to how many would be needed or how often.
As for Chelan and Douglas counties, 448 new cases were reported in the two-county area over the last two weeks, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
It's possible that Memorial Day weekend activities could be causing the spike as well.