SPOKANE - The La Conner School District has issued a formal apology to a high school in Coulee Dam after one of its players was subjected to racial slurs during a girls’ basketball game last week. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, March 4 during a state basketball tournament game between Lake Roosevelt High School and La Conner High School at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
“I am terribly sorry that one of our students was making loud, monkey-like sounds during a tribal student’s free throws in the first quarter of the game,” La Conner Superintendent Will Nelson wrote in his letter to Colville Confederated Tribes Chairman Andrew Joseph Jr.
In an effort to empathize with the affected parties, Nelson referred to his own ethnic background as an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana.
“As the leader of the La Conner School District (there are only two tribal superintendents in Washington state that I’m aware of), I am also committed to a district without racism and a district with equitable outcomes and inclusive thinking,” Nelson wrote in his letter.
Nelson went on to say that the mission is to “educate students” about racial discrimination.
“Race and racism in society are rightfully at a heightened intensity, bringing scrutiny on racist incidents that occur and on incidents that are perceived as racist, even if the intention was not harmful or hurtful in nature,” Nelson wrote. “We are deeply sorry for the harm and hurt that this tribal student experienced.”
There hasn’t been any indication if La Conner School District will face any reprimanding.
