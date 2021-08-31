WENATCHEE - A local church’s alleged blurring of the line between church and state got the attention of a Wenatchee journalist who has been monitoring them for the last year.
Independent journalist, Dominick Bonny, quotes church leadership from the handbook before linking to the entire PDF document: “The state has no God-given authority over any church matter. This is clearly taught in Scripture and was the primary motivation of our nation’s founders in penning our Constitution. God is over all things, including both the Church and the State.”
Dominick Bonny’s sources refer to Grace City Church as a “bad neighbor.
Situated in the Sunnyslope area of Wenatchee, the non-denominational Christian church is accused of flouting coronavirus guidelines and committing “civil disobedience.” Bonny says such notions were evident in a copy of a brochure developed by the church titled, “9 Critical Lenses To Help See COVID More Clearly.” Click here to see the document. Recently, the church preached two sermons titled, “Permission To Protest,” and “Jesus Says Take The Mask Off.” Bonny says, while these two teachings didn’t outright instruct people to protest and take their masks off, it was a cryptic tongue-in-cheek message instructing their followers to do exactly that.
Recently, Bonny uncovered a number of social media posts that encouraged church members to show up to last week’s Wenatchee school board meeting to protest the state-imposed mask mandate. Bonny says a large group of church members showed up and were disruptive to the point where the school board had to exit the room and resume their meeting online.
Bonny says the church has a tendency to court elected leaders, incite protests, and shape public policy. Some of that is also evident in an academy the church plans to start in September 2021. The following is the marketing video for the academy on the church’s website and the booklet outlining the course.
A former youth minister, who grew up in a religious household, Bonny says he believes knowing about what Grace City Church is doing is “in the public’s best interest.” Bonny is a multi-media journalist who lives in the Wenatchee Valley. To learn more about Dominick Bonny, and to read his blog about Grace City Church and other issues of interest, click here.