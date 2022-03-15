OLYMPIA - A handful of law enforcement agencies in north-central Washington are being provided funding to expand storage for sexual assault evidence.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday his office is providing 53 law enforcement agencies with funding for refrigeration units to store evidence from sexual assault investigations.
Among the agencies receiving funding are the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ephrata Police Department, Moses Lake Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Soap Lake Police Department.
“More storage means more evidence can be tested, and more crimes can be solved,” Ferguson said. “These resources will help bring justice to survivors.”
The grant funding will help ensure evidence, including evidence that needs to be refrigerated, does not expire due to lack of capacity. Ferguson said his office heard from law enforcement that this is a major need.
The increased storage capacity will help law enforcement comply with a 2020 law that requires “unreported” sexual assault evidence to be stored for at least 20 years, including sexual assault kits.