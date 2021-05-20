DRYDEN - A local lawmaker expressed his disdain for the governor’s decision to veto a section of the recently-passed transportation budget that would fund a study to find additional revenue sources for transportation projects. According to Republican State Representative Keith Goehner of Dryden, Inslee vetoed the study calling it “unfunded.” Goehner says it falls in line with the transportation commission’s roles and responsibilities.
Goehner provided and excerpt from the the Washington State Transportation Commission’s website which reportedly reads:
"The Commission also conducts special studies and projects as directed by the Legislature."
Goehner issued the following statement in response to the governor's veto:
"I am extremely disappointed by the governor's actions. The amendment was a proactive approach to having a more in-depth conversation about creating a resilient and sustainable transportation budget for the future. Our transportation funding is decreasing, while the maintenance and preservation of our roads is inadequate. This, at a time when the Legislature is prioritizing more non-motorized conveyances, transit and other functions that don't generate revenue, placing further strain on the transportation budget.
"The provision directed the commission to evaluate agencies, programs and activities funded in the transportation budget that might be more equitably paid for using general fund revenue or other funding sources. It ties into the very tasks the commission is already performing.
"Vetoing this provision calling it an 'unfunded study' is inexplicable. Additional funding is not needed for the commission to do a general study.
"My amendment had overwhelming bipartisan support. Since no transportation revenue package passed this session, this was a tool we could have used to identify other funding sources or opportunities to improve our transportation systems. It is time to think outside the box and be more efficient with taxpayer dollars."