WENATCHEE - Chelan County’s congressional representative, Kim Schrier, Chelan-Douglas Health District’s Malcom Butler, and Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay provided perspective on how the region stands to benefit from the congress-approved COVID-19 relief plan. After revisions from the U.S. Senate, the aid bill returned to the U.S. House where it was swiftly approved. Schrier says she enthusiastically voted in support of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“It has been a year since our state had our first COVID cases,” said Rep. Schrier. “The American people need help. And they needed it a long time ago. This legislation is the bold action we need to get our economy reopened, children back into classrooms, and every American vaccinated. This bill meets the moment and charts our path out of the pandemic.”
The pediatric doctor says her focus has been on how children stand to benefit from the bill. Schrier highlighted the following aspects of the bill:
- Expand the Child Tax Credit with direct monthly checks up to $300 that benefit 93% of children in this county and cut child poverty in half
- Increase funding by $350 million for child abuse prevention, based on a bill Rep. Schrier re-introduced last month
- Boost WIC nutrition assistance for women and infants by $35/month for fruits and vegetables, which is Rep. Schrier’s WIC Benefit Flexibility During COVID-19 Act
- Provide nearly $130 billion to help K-12 schools re-open safely and stay open
- Provides nearly $130 billion to help K-12 schools re-open safely
- Includes $7.6 billion to expand internet connectivity to students and teachers to help address the digital divide
- Increases SNAP benefits by 15% until Sept. 30, 2021, expanding funding and eligibility
- Provides money for testing, which can be used to ensure our schools remain safe spaces
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay stated the following:
“I appreciate the actions of Rep. Schrier in her support of this relief package. This package will provide counties the ability to not only backfill lost revenue, which is vital to providing essential services to our citizens, but will also assist us in providing an equitable and directed response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across all segments of our population. This direct allocation from the Treasury coupled with the three plus year spend down timeline is invaluable to providing resources for counties to not only offset pandemic impacts in the short term, but to enhance our ability to plan and respond to recovery strategies over the long term. We deeply appreciate the actions of Congress in hearing the voices of local government and providing us the tools that will make a difference in the lives of the citizens we serve!”
As far as how the county stands to benefit from the aid package, $350 billion in relief funding will be appropriated towards helping states, local governments, and Tribal Governments.
“In our rural counties, the COVID pandemic strained our Public Health system to pieces. A lot of senior Public Health workers, and their associated knowledge, was lost along the way…We need money and we need Public Health to be cast as a high integrity and heroic career choice. Inclusion in the COVID relief bill will do both of those things,” Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcom Butler said.
The American Rescue Plan also includes:
- $20 billion for improving COVID-19 vaccine education, administration, and distribution, including vaccination clinics and mobile vaccination units. This includes funding for Rep Schrier’s VACCINES Act, a vaccine awareness campaign that was signed into law last year
- $7.5 billion for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prepare, promote, distribute, administer, monitor, and track COVID-19 vaccines
- $46 billion for improved testing and contact tracing—including manufacturing and distribution of rapid tests and personal protective equipment (PPE)