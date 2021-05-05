WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group is offering seniors a traditional graduation accessory to inspire more local youth to openly express themselves during graduation this spring.
Wenatchee Pride is taking orders for free rainbow graduation cords.
Graduation cords are twisted rope-like cords with tassels at each end; its draped from the back of the neck and spans down the shoulders, chest, and torso.
Wenatchee Pride says any LGBTQ+ seniors wanting a rainbow tassel need to place an order by May 14.
Wenatchee Pride is offering the cords to graduating seniors at all schools in north central Washington.