ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday.
According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known as the “Patriot Front” appeared in front of a Kootenai County judge in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
Simpson was the only one who appeared in person, according to the newspaper. The other members appeared virtually.
Simpson and the others were arrested Coeur D’Alene Police on June 27 after they were found packed in the back of a U-Haul truck. The men were reportedly wearing riot gear and were in possession of smoke grenades and other equipment. The group was allegedly on its way to a Pride celebration in Coeur D’Alene. The U-Haul truck was pulled over when a nearby citizen reported seeing a “little army” climbing into the back of the U-Haul truck in a hotel parking lot. Police managed to stop the vehicle within a quarter-mile from its apparent destination. In total, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested.
The Spokesman Review reports that 13 Patriot Front members have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy to riot so far.